/FIFA 2026: Messi breaks Maradona's all-time World Cup assist record as Argentina beat Cabo Verde

Argentina captain Lionel Messi continued to make FIFA World Cup history by breaking another major record, becoming the player with the most assists in World Cup history after surpassing the late Diego Maradona. In Argentina's hard-fought 3-2 extra-time win over Cabo Verde, Messi registered his ninth World Cup assist, moving past Maradona's tally of eight.

Messi also became the first player to score in eight consecutive World Cup matches. He opened the scoring in the 29th minute during Argentina’s Round of 32 match against Cabo Verde in Miami, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

The goal was Messi’s 20th in FIFA World Cup history, strengthening his place among the tournament’s greatest players. It also made him the first footballer to score seven goals in two different World Cup editions.

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After scoring seven goals in Argentina’s title-winning campaign in Qatar in 2022, the 39-year-old has now reached the same mark in the 2026 tournament and remains one of the favourites to win the Golden Boot.

Before the match, Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe were tied with six goals each at the top of the scoring chart. His latest goal moved him into the top.

Cabo Verde, playing in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time, made a confident start and created early chances through Ryan Mendes. However, Argentina slowly took control of the game.

Messi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute after controlling a long pass from Lisandro Martinez and finishing with a powerful shot into the top corner.

Cabo Verde fought back strongly in the second half and equalised after Ryan Mendes set up Deroy Duarte, who scored from a tight angle to register the nation's first-ever goal in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.

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Argentina created several chances but were repeatedly stopped by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose important saves, pushed the match into extra time.

Early in extra time, Lisandro Martinez scored from close range after a corner to put Argentina back in front. Cabo Verde responded once again as Sidny Lopes Cabral scored an excellent shot from a narrow angle to level the score at 2-2.

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The winning goal came in the second half of extra time. Messi delivered a corner that Cristian Romero headed towards goal. The ball took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before crossing the line.

Cabo Verde almost forced a penalty shootout, but Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a crucial save to stop Lopes Cabral’s powerful free-kick and secure his team’s victory.