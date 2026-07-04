/Egypt make FIFA World Cup history with penalty win over Australia after 1-1 draw

Egypt created history by beating Australia 4-2 on penalties to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 after a tense 1-1 draw in Texas. Hossam Abdelmaguid scored the decisive spot-kick as Egypt secured their first-ever World Cup knockout victory, with captain Mohamed Salah left emotional after a landmark night for his nation. Egypt will now face Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the next round, provided the reigning champions avoid an upset against Cape Verde in their Round of 32 clash.

"It's history," said Salah, who was emotional after his country won a World Cup knockout game for the first time. “I told the boys before the game that this is the biggest stage you can play on. Enjoy it and don't let the pressure get to you.” Australia coach Tony Popovic brought on experienced goalkeeper Mathew Ryan specifically for the penalty shootout in a late tactical gamble. However, defender Harry Souttar blasted the opening penalty over the bar, putting Australia immediately under pressure.

The next five penalties were successfully converted, including a composed finish from Salah, before 18-year-old Lucas Herrington struck the crossbar. Abdelmaguid then held his nerve to seal victory and spark celebrations for Egypt, leaving Australia devastated. "If somebody was going to do it, it would be me," Salah said of his chipped penalty. “I am more experienced than others and I wanted to give them confidence. I decided last minute, I had to do it.”

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Argentina vs Cape Verde Photograph: (WION)

Egypt had taken the lead through Emam Ashour, who headed in after 13 minutes to give the African side a dream start. Australia responded after the break when Mohamed Hany turned the ball into his own net under pressure, levelling the match at 1-1. Both teams pushed for a winner in extra time, but neither could break the deadlock, forcing penalties after a dramatic contest.