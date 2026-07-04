/Is FIFA favoring Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Lionel Scaloni responds to growing claims

Argentina head into the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage with what many believe is one of the most favourable routes to the latter stages of the tournament. The defending champions begin their Round of 32 campaign against tournament surprise package Cape Verde. If they progress, Argentina could face either Australia or Egypt in the Round of 16, while Switzerland, Colombia or Ghana are among the possible quarter-final opponents.

On paper, Lionel Messi's side are considered overwhelming favourites against each of those teams, making them strong contenders to reach at least the semi-finals. The perceived ease of Argentina's path has sparked speculation on social media, with some users suggesting FIFA has favoured the reigning champions in the tournament draw.

However, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni firmly dismissed those claims ahead of Friday's knockout clash. "I don't read social media, but today every opinion can become popular no matter its content. We must ignore such unrealistic opinions and focus on what's important and the pitch." Scaloni responded, as quoted by Saudi Arabia-based outlet Ariyadhiah.

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Argentina vs Cape Verde Photograph: (WION)

Despite Argentina's status as favourites, Scaloni insisted his side will not underestimate Cape Verde, whose remarkable run has become one of the biggest stories of the tournament. "This is a team that hasn't lost. They aren't here by accident. We have to respect them, and that is what we will do," he said. Friday's encounter promises to be a classic David-versus-Goliath battle, with Cape Verde becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds.

The Atlantic island nation has exceeded expectations throughout the expanded 48-team tournament, holding Spain to a draw before advancing to the Round of 32 ahead of Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Group H. Meanwhile, Argentina have cruised into the knockout stages, inspired by captain Lionel Messi, whose six goals have helped the defending champions maintain their quest for consecutive World Cup titles.