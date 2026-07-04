/England vs Mexico kick-off time rescheduled. Check new start time and weather update

England's World Cup last-16 clash against Mexico is expected to kick off earlier than originally scheduled, with FIFA understood to be planning a change due to concerns over severe weather in Mexico City. The match at the Estadio Azteca had been scheduled for 1:00am BST on Monday (5:30am IST on Sunday), but it is now expected to begin at 7:00pm BST (11:30pm IST) on Sunday. Although FIFA has not officially confirmed the change or provided a reason, weather forecasts predict thunderstorms and heavy rain around the original kick-off time.

Tournament safety regulations require play to be suspended for at least 30 minutes if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium. Under FIFA's World Cup 2026 regulations, the governing body has the authority to ‘cancel, reschedule or relocate’ matches ‘at its sole discretion’. FIFA said discussions over the kick-off time remain ongoing and that no final decision has yet been confirmed.

Rashford: 'Not ideal but it doesn't really matter'

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England winger Marcus Rashford acknowledged that a schedule change would not be ideal but insisted the squad is prepared for any circumstances. "I think for us it's the same how we prepare for the game," he said. "It has to be the same. "We have to be focused. We have to be ready for anything. I think it's one of our strengths as a group. "Everyone, including the players and staff... we are ready for whatever challenges get thrown at us. So obviously it's not ideal but also it doesn't really matter."

Much of the discussion ahead of Sunday's fixture has focused on Mexico's formidable record at the Estadio Azteca and the challenges posed by the city's high altitude. Located 7,220 feet (2,240 metres) above sea level, the iconic stadium has been a fortress for Mexico, with the hosts losing only two of their previous 89 matches there. The reduced oxygen levels at that altitude can significantly affect players, increasing heart rate, causing shortness of breath, dehydration and faster fatigue.

The original evening kick-off was expected to take place in temperatures of around 20°C. However, an earlier start could see temperatures rise to approximately 26°C, adding another challenge for both teams. Weather has already disrupted matches during the tournament. France's group-stage match against Iraq in Philadelphia was delayed by more than two hours due to severe weather, while last year's Club World Cup in the United States experienced six major weather delays across 63 matches.

Also Read: Why FIFA is warning England players about eating meat in Mexico before their FIFA World Cup match

Argentina vs Cape Verde Photograph: (WION)

Early start welcomed by viewers, challenging for fans travelling

An earlier kick-off is likely to be welcomed by supporters watching from England, but it may create logistical issues for those attending the match in person. More than 3,000 England supporters are expected at the Estadio Azteca, which has a capacity of 87,000. Many fans had finalised travel plans weeks or even months in advance and may now have to make last-minute adjustments. Back in England, preparations had already been made for the original late-night kick-off.