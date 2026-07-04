/FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We knew how to suffer and pull it off,' says Messi after Argentina reach Round of 16

After Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 with a hard-fought win over World Cup debutants Cabo Verde, captain Lionel Messi shared his thoughts on social media, saying the team expected a difficult match but "knew how to suffer and pull it off."

“We knew it was going to be difficult, but we knew how to suffer and pull it off. We keep going,” Messi wrote on Instagram.

Cabo Verde gave the defending champions a real challenge, as Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha made several brilliant saves to frustrate Argentina throughout the match. Even though Lisandro Martinez scored and Argentina eventually won, Cabo Verde’s fighting display earned praise from fans and their opponents.

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Playing in their first-ever World Cup knockout match, Cabo Verde started confidently and created early chances through Ryan Mendes.

Argentina slowly took control and Messi opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a superb finish after collecting a pass from Lisandro Martinez. It was his seventh goal of the tournament, putting him at the top of the Golden Boot race.

Cabo Verde came back strongly after halftime and equalised before the hour mark when Deroy Duarte finished from a tight angle after being set up by Mendes. It was the country’s first goal in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.

Argentina created many chances but were saved again and again by goalkeeper Vozinha, whose outstanding saves forced the game into extra time.

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Just two minutes into extra time, Lisandro Martinez scored from close range following a corner to restore Argentina’s lead. However, Cabo Verde responded once again as Sidny Lopes Cabral scored an excellent goal in the 103rd minute to make it 2-2.

The winning goal came in the 111th minute when Messi’s corner was headed by Cristian Romero. The ball took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before ending up in the net.