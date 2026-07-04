/FIFA 2026 | Colombia become final team to qualify for Round of 16 with 1-0 win over Ghana

Colombia became the last team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with their 1-0 win against Ghana on Friday (Jul 3) at Kansas City Stadium. Jhon Arias found the net in 14th minute for Colombia and that remained the only goal of the match. Ghana were outplayed in all aspects of the game by Colombia and eventually crashed out of the tournament. Colombia played attacking football, making 20 shots and eight of them on target while Ghana could make only eight shots in total and none of them were not on target.

Colombia keep the ball and the match

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Overall, Colombia had possession of the ball for 82 percent of time in which they made 576 passes with 90 percent accuracy. They did had 14 fouls to their name and two yellow cards well, but it all ended well for them after the final whistle. Ghana, meanwhile, kept the ball for just 38 percent of time and made only 349 passes with 84 percent accuracy. They committed 10 fouls and were handed three yellow cards as well.

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This is the first time Colombia have reached Round of 16 since 2018 edition. Their best result in FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in 2014 an they'd hope to repeat it in the next round when they face Switzerland on July 7.

Who else made it to Round of 16?

Along with Colombia, defending champions Argentina, who survived a scare by Cape Verde, and Egypt, who overcame Australia in penalties, made it to Round of 16 on Friday (Jul 3). Before them 13 teams had already booked their place in the pre-quarterfinals, which are: Canada, Morocco, Paraguay, France, Brazil, Norway, Mexico, England, Portugal, Spain, USA, Belgium, and Switzerland.

Where to watch and live stream FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matches in India?