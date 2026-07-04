Argentina overcame a spirited Cape Verde side 3-2 after extra time to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, ending the tournament debutants' remarkable fairytale run in a dramatic contest in Miami. Lionel Messi once again proved decisive, scoring his 20th FIFA World Cup goal and his seventh of the tournament to give the defending champions an early advantage. The reigning champions appeared to be in control after Messi's sublime first-half finish, but Cape Verde refused to back down and produced one of the tournament's most memorable performances.

Deroy Duarte equalised just after the hour mark, forcing Argentina into a far tougher battle than expected in the sweltering Miami conditions. Lisandro Martinez restored Argentina's lead early in extra time with a powerful strike, only for Sidny Lopes Cabral to respond moments later with a sensational effort that flew into the top corner to make it 2-2. With penalties looming, Argentina finally found the breakthrough in the 111th minute. Cristian Romero rose highest to meet Messi's corner, and the ball deflected off Cape Verde defender Diney Borges into his own net, sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory for Lionel Scaloni's side.

Argentina will now face Egypt in the Round of 16 on Tuesday in Atlanta as they continue their bid to successfully defend the World Cup title. Despite progressing, Scaloni's team endured an uncomfortable evening against a fearless Cape Verde side that had already impressed by drawing with Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia during the group stage to reach the knockout rounds in their first-ever World Cup appearance. Playing in front of nearly 65,000 fans, many wearing Argentina's iconic sky-blue and white colours, Messi received a hero's welcome on his return to Miami, where he plays club football for Inter Miami.

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The 39-year-old delivered another moment of brilliance, controlling Lisandro Martinez's pass with exquisite skill before calmly finishing past veteran goalkeeper Vozinha to open the scoring. The goal also extended Messi's remarkable record of scoring in eight consecutive World Cup matches and strengthened his lead over France's Kylian Mbappe in the race to become the tournament's all-time leading scorer. Cape Verde emerged with greater attacking intent after the break, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was forced into action before Duarte fired home Ryan Mendes' pass to level the contest.

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, who became a global sensation after his standout display against Spain earlier in the tournament, denied Messi in a crucial one-on-one opportunity before Irish-born defender Pico Lopes produced a vital interception to stop Enzo Fernandez from restoring Argentina's lead. Lisandro Martinez looked to have settled the contest two minutes into extra time when his powerful strike found the net following a corner.