/FIFA 2026 | 'One goal, five records': Messi continues to rewrite history books - WATCH

Argentina survived a scare from Cape Verde in Round of 32 clash on Friday (Jul 3) at Miami Stadium to reach pre-quarterfinals. The defending champions won 3-2 but the winner was an own goal by Cape Verde in the extra time. The two goal which players from Argentina scored were Lionel Messi in 29th minute and Lisandro Martinez in 92nd minute. In the end, all went well for Argentina as they move ahead in the tournament with Messi breaking multiple records. The 39-year-old has been in rich vein of form in the ongoing World Cup and with his latest goal, he rewrote history books once again.
What records Messi broke vs Cape Verde?
- With his 29th minute goal vs Cape Verde, Messi became first player ever to score 20 goals in FIFA World Cup history. France's Kylian Mbappe, however, is on his tail with 18 goals.
- Messi's goal vs Cape Verde was the eighth consecutive time he scored in a FIFA World Cup match - the most for any player in the history of the tournament.
- The R32 is knockout stage and Messi's goal has taken him to top the list of players with most contribution (goals + assists) in FIFA World Cup knockout matches. Messi (6 goals + 6 assists) surpassed Mbappe and Brazil legend Pele to top the list.
- The goal against Cape Verde was Messi's seventh in the tournament, making him the first player in history to score 7 or more goals in two editions (2022 and 2026).
- Messi, 39 years and 9 days, is also now the third oldest player to score a goal in a World Cup match behind Cristiano Ronaldo (42 years) and Pepe (39 years, 283 days. His 14 goals, however, are the most for a player after turning 35 with Cameroon's Roger Milla being next best at 5 goals after turning 35.
Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)
Where to watch and live stream Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches?
Argentina's knockout matches in FIFA World Cup 2026 will be aired LIVE across WION's sister company Zee5 app and website. (link: https://www.zee5.com/)