/FIFA 2026 | 'One goal, five records': Messi continues to rewrite history books - WATCH

Argentina survived a scare from Cape Verde in Round of 32 clash on Friday (Jul 3) at Miami Stadium to reach pre-quarterfinals. The defending champions won 3-2 but the winner was an own goal by Cape Verde in the extra time. The two goal which players from Argentina scored were Lionel Messi in 29th minute and Lisandro Martinez in 92nd minute. In the end, all went well for Argentina as they move ahead in the tournament with Messi breaking multiple records. The 39-year-old has been in rich vein of form in the ongoing World Cup and with his latest goal, he rewrote history books once again.