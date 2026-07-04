/This is what NASA is planning if team USA wins the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Deets inside

NASA's chief is adding some lunar motivation to Team USA's FIFA World Cup campaign, saying that if the United States wins the 2026 tournament, the space agency will send a football to the Moon, according to Phys.org. Speaking on Tuesday during an event outlining NASA's plans for a future lunar base, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman made the unusual pledge. "That's the challenge, okay, so Team USA, get the job done," Isaacman said. "We're going to get the soccer ball there. So, a little bit of motivation for the United States here on this one".

The United States is co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada. Team USA advanced to the Round of 32 as Group D winners and is set to face Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 in Santa Clara, California. The US men's national team has never won the FIFA World Cup, while the women's team holds the record with four world titles. Isaacman's promise has now added a unique incentive to the men's campaign.

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How it would work

If the United States wins the tournament, the football would travel aboard a future lunar mission carrying scientific instruments as part of NASA's Moon base programme. "If the United States wins the World Cup, we will absolutely find space," said Carlos Garcia-Galan, NASA program manager for the Moon base. He said the ball is light enough to make the trip, but joked about the "tough road" the players face first. "It's all on the US men's national team, so good luck," Garcia-Galan said.