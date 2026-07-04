/From Cristiano Ronaldo to Johan Cruyff: 10 greatest players never to win the FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo, Cruyff, Maldini and other football icons produced unforgettable careers but never lifted the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy
Despite winning five Ballon d'Or awards, multiple UEFA Champions League titles and the UEFA European Championship with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has never lifted the FIFA World Cup. His closest finish came in 2006 when Portugal reached the semifinals. Across six World Cup appearances, Ronaldo has delivered memorable moments, including a stunning hat-trick against Spain in 2018, but the ultimate prize has remained elusive. With Portugal still alive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the legendary forward continues his pursuit of the one trophy missing from his glittering career.
Johan Cruyff revolutionised football through the philosophy of Total Football and inspired one of the greatest national teams ever assembled. The Netherlands reached the 1974 World Cup final but suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to West Germany after taking an early lead. Cruyff never returned to another World Cup, choosing not to play in 1978. Despite winning three Ballon d'Or awards and transforming football as both a player and coach, the World Cup trophy always remained beyond his reach.
Widely regarded as one of football's greatest defenders, Paolo Maldini enjoyed a remarkable career with AC Milan, winning numerous Serie A and Champions League titles. Yet international glory proved elusive. Italy reached the 1994 World Cup final, where Maldini led from the back, only to lose to Brazil on penalties after a goalless draw. Despite featuring in four World Cups and earning over 120 international caps, Maldini never experienced the joy of lifting football's most coveted trophy.
Roberto Baggio almost carried Italy to World Cup glory in 1994, producing sensational performances during the knockout rounds. However, the final against Brazil ended in heartbreak. His penalty flew over the crossbar in the shootout, handing Brazil the title. While that miss is remembered worldwide, it should never overshadow Baggio's brilliance, creativity and influence. The Italian icon remains one of football's greatest playmakers despite never becoming a world champion.
Ferenc Puskás captained Hungary's legendary "Golden Team," which entered the 1954 World Cup unbeaten and overwhelming favourites. Hungary had already thrashed West Germany 8-3 earlier in the tournament, but the final produced one of football's greatest upsets. West Germany recovered from an early deficit to win 3-2 in what became known as the Miracle of Bern. Puskás finished his career as one of football's greatest goal scorers without a World Cup winner's medal.
Before Cristiano Ronaldo, Eusébio was Portugal's greatest football icon. Nicknamed the "Black Panther," he dazzled at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, scoring nine goals to win the Golden Boot and leading Portugal to third place, the nation's best finish for decades. His incredible comeback against North Korea remains one of World Cup history's finest performances. Despite his brilliance, Portugal never reached another World Cup semifinal during his international career, leaving Eusébio without football's ultimate prize.
Michel Platini dominated European football during the 1980s, winning three consecutive Ballon d'Or awards and guiding France to the 1984 European Championship title. At the World Cup, however, success proved elusive. France reached the semifinals in both 1982 and 1986 but fell short of the final each time. Although Platini's elegance, vision and goals defined an era, the World Cup trophy remained the one major honour missing from his extraordinary career.
Unlike many players on this list, Alfredo Di Stéfano never actually appeared in a FIFA World Cup match. Nationality changes, qualification failures and injury combined to deny the Real Madrid legend football's biggest stage. Despite winning five consecutive European Cups and being regarded as one of the greatest all-round footballers ever, Di Stéfano's World Cup story is remembered for what never happened rather than what did.
Many football fans believe Zico was the greatest Brazilian player never to win a World Cup. The creative heartbeat of Brazil's mesmerizing 1982 team, Zico dazzled with his passing, vision and goals. However, Brazil were stunned by Italy in one of the most iconic World Cup matches ever, with Paolo Rossi scoring a famous hat-trick. Despite his extraordinary talent and club success, Zico never reached a World Cup final.
George Best is widely regarded as one of the most naturally gifted footballers in history. The Manchester United legend won the Ballon d'Or in 1968 and thrilled fans with his extraordinary dribbling and flair. However, representing Northern Ireland meant World Cup opportunities were scarce. Best never played in a FIFA World Cup, making him one of the greatest players to never grace football's biggest tournament, let alone win it.