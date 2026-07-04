/From Cristiano Ronaldo to Johan Cruyff: 10 greatest players never to win the FIFA World Cup

Despite winning five Ballon d'Or awards, multiple UEFA Champions League titles and the UEFA European Championship with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has never lifted the FIFA World Cup. His closest finish came in 2006 when Portugal reached the semifinals. Across six World Cup appearances, Ronaldo has delivered memorable moments, including a stunning hat-trick against Spain in 2018, but the ultimate prize has remained elusive. With Portugal still alive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the legendary forward continues his pursuit of the one trophy missing from his glittering career.