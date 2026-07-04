Monsoon rains have disrupted normal life in western India with waterlogging. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert across Mumbai and nearby regions over the weekend as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. A red alert has also been issued in Thane, Palghar and Raigad. This comes as an active southern monsoon system advances in Maharashtra.

According to the weather department, intense monsoon activity is expected to continue till July 7. The heavy rains could also result in flooding, waterlogging, and overflowing of rivers, causing inconvenience for travellers.

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last three days, with 111.8 mm of rain recorded at Colaba on Friday (Jul 3). The weather station recorded a total of 339.6 mm of rain in the last three days. Meanwhile, at Santacruz, 401.9 mm of rain occurred in the last three days, with 101 mm on Friday (Jul 3).

Gujarat rainfall causes waterlogging

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Intense rainfall in parts of Gujarat has resulted in severe waterlogging and has left travellers stranded. Incessant downpours in Jamnagar district flooded the Dhrol area, forcing residents to wade through waist-deep waters.

According to IMD, Rajkot witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday (Jul 3). For Saturday (Jul 4), the weather department has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains in parts of the region. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on Sunday (Jul 5).

According to IMD, the southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan and Haryana.

The IMD also reported very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in south Gujarat's Valsad and Daman, as well as across the Saurashtra districts of Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar and Porbandar. Meanwhile, continuous rainfall caused the water level at the Gira Waterfalls in Waghai to rise significantly.