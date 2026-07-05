/England face boos, storm threats and altitude challenge before FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico

England's preparations for their FIFA World Cup last-16 showdown against co-hosts Mexico have been overshadowed by a series of off-field challenges, including a hostile reception, concerns over overnight disturbances, unpredictable weather, high altitude and reports of potential spying. The Three Lions arrived at their hotel in Mexico City on Friday ahead of Sunday's knockout clash, but were greeted by hundreds of local fans. Some supporters chanted "Mexico" while others booed as the England team coach entered the hotel.

Security around England's accommodation has been significantly increased after Ecuador reportedly lodged a noise complaint with FIFA following their last-32 match against Mexico. Ecuador claimed local supporters deliberately disrupted their sleep by using loudspeakers, horns and motorcycles outside their hotel late into the night before Mexico secured a 2-0 victory. To minimise any potential disruption, England's players and staff have been offered natural sleep remedies and white-noise machines. Some members of the squad are also expected to use earplugs or sleep bands.

England midfielder Morgan Rogers acknowledged the possibility of sleep disruption. “I won't be happy if it wakes me up, I'll be honest.” "We'll see how it goes but we'll deal with it as best as possible. It's just another obstacle to overcome but we're ready."

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Weather Threat Nearly Changed Kick-Off Time England's preparations were also disrupted after FIFA reportedly considered moving the match forward by six hours because of forecasts predicting severe thunderstorms in Mexico City.

Both the Football Association and the Mexican Football Federation opposed the proposal, and the game will now kick off at originally scheduled time. However, weather remains a major concern, with delays still possible if thunderstorms develop. Mexico's previous World Cup match against Ecuador at the same venue was delayed by an hour due to thunder and lightning.

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High altitude presents another challenge

England must also contend with Mexico City's altitude, with the capital sitting approximately 2,240 metres above sea level. The thinner air means lower oxygen levels, making recovery during high-intensity activity more difficult. Ideally, teams spend one to two weeks acclimatising to such conditions. England, however, arrived only two days before the match, while Mexico have already played all four of their tournament games at high-altitude venues, giving the hosts a significant advantage.

Reports of spying concerns