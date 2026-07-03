/Why the F-22 still carries a 20mm cannon despite rarely using it

The F-22 Raptor carries a 20mm M61A2 cannon as a high-reliability backup to its primary missile systems. With 480 rounds and a 6,000 rpm fire rate, it provides a critical final engagement option for dogfights.
The F-22 Raptor is armed with the M61A2 20mm Gatling gun, a lightweight evolution of the famous M61 Vulcan. It fires at an impressive rate of 6,000 rounds per minute, providing unmatched reliability in combat. This internal gun system ensures the jet maintains its stealth profile while carrying lethal firepower.
The aircraft carries 480 rounds of 20mm ammunition within an internal, linear linkless feed system. This advanced system eliminates the need for linked ammunition, reducing aircraft turnaround time and manpower requirements. The feed system is uniquely designed to maintain the jet's centre of gravity during operations.
While the Raptor focuses on "first-look, first-shot, first-kill" using advanced missiles, the cannon remains essential. It provides a necessary fallback for close-range dogfights or situations where a target is unsuitable for missile engagement. Having a gun ensures the pilot has a reliable, direct-fire weapon as a final defensive or offensive measure.
The M61A2 offers up to 10 times the reliability of single-barrel guns, making it highly effective for front-line fighters. It is designed to operate efficiently under the extreme stresses of high-speed air combat. Its consistent performance is vital for a jet that relies on integrated avionics and high-performance capabilities.
The cannon is hidden behind a specialized stealth door above the right air intake to maintain the jet's low-observability. This installation allows the Raptor to remain invisible to enemy radar while still possessing a lethal secondary weapon. The door only opens during the brief moments when the gun is in use.