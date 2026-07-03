/China's BIG statement after Japan PM Sanae Takiachi visits India

China on Friday (July 3, 2026) said that India and Japan's cooperation "should not target" Beijing after the two countries agreed to strengthen collaboration on critical minerals. These strategic resources, essential for products ranging from electric vehicles and smartphones to jet engines and advanced missile systems, were a key focus during talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Sanae Takaichi in New Delhi on Thursday (July 2, 2026).



Responding to the meeting, China's Foreign Ministry said international partnership should promote "understanding and trust". "Cooperation between nations... should not target or harm the interests of third parties, let alone serve as a pretext for forming exclusive cliques or stoking confrontation," spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.



Beijing and Tokyo relationship has come to more strained ever since Takaichi announced in November that a potential future attack on Taiwan could lead to the involvement of the Japanese military. Chinese officials have also responded in part by restricting flows to Japan of rare earths, in which China dominates in both mining and processing globally.

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India-Japan supply chain resilience

During the summit on Thursday, PM Modi confirmed that his talks with Takaichi had agreed to "strengthen supply chain resilience in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, quantum technologies and critical minerals" between both countries. However, Japanese PM Takaichi also cautioned that Japan and India were experiencing challenges, including weaponisation of the economy and non-market policies and practices.



Earlier this week, China's Ministry of Commerce placed 20 Japanese organisations on its export blacklist, alleging that they had contributed to strengthening Japan's military capabilities. In response, Japan condemned the decision as unacceptable and expressed deep regret, urging Beijing to immediately reverse the measure.

Meanwhile, a recent high-profile event in Beijing has offered a glimpse into how China’s military leadership is changing, with its seating arrangements revealing emerging figures within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). During a gathering at the Great Hall of the People marking the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday (Jul 1), two lieutenant generals were placed unusually close to the front row of senior military officials.