The Indian delegation on Friday (July 3) paid its tribute to the former late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. The Indian government in the delegation is represented by Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita. Iran had also sent invite for the funeral to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress. Congress is being represented by former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and Member of Parliament, Pawan Khera. Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavi were also present. Khamenei's coffin has been placed at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran for public viewing. The burial will take place in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Apart from these leaders, invite was also sent to National Conference (NC) MP and Shia cleric Aga Syed Ruhullah; J&K People’s Conference leader and Shia cleric Imran Ansari; Shia cleric Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi; Shia cleric Masroor Abbas Ansari, Jain monk and spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh Muni. It is not sure if they were present in the funeral event. The Iranian Embassy in India also shared the image of the delegation and said that they paid tributes to the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mufti said after attending the funeral that she expressed deepest condolences & solidarity. “An honour for me to be here in Tehran to express my deepest condolences & solidarity on the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei- a revered leader who dared to stand against the tide & fought for the oppressed,” she wrote on X.