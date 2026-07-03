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From Ghusl to burial: What will happen during former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 11:22 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 11:22 IST
From Ghusl to burial: What will happen during former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral?

Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral will be held from July 4

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Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's multi-day funeral begins on July 4, following traditional Shia Islamic rituals before his burial in Mashhad on July 9. Here's the complete funeral schedule, the significance of each ritual, and why millions are expected to attend

Former Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at his residential compound in central Tehran, in a joint US and Israeli attack on February 28 this year, will be buried on July 9. His funeral proceedings will begin from Saturday (July 4). Iran has unveiled his coffin on Friday (July 3), marking the beginning of a multi-day funeral that will follow traditional Shia mourning rituals before his final burial in his birthplace in Mashhad. The coffin with the late Supreme Leader's body also made an unusual stop at the site where he was killed before the formal funeral processions. This was done to honour his death which is seen as martyrdom by Shias in Iran.

What exactly are the funeral process?

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The funeral rituals of late Ali Khamenei will be done as per Shia Islamic religious laws. According to it, the process consists of five acts— Ghusl (washing), Tahnit (camphorating), Takfin (shrouding), Salat al-Mayyit (prayer), and Dafan (burial). These rituals are performed over days making the funeral process a multi day national event in Iran. First, the body is washed three times in a specific order: first with water mixed with cedar leaves, then with camphor water, and finally with pure water. Then in Tahnit, camphor powder is applied to the seven points of prostration (forehead, palms, knees, and big toes) that touch the ground during prayer. In Takfin, the body is wrapped in a three-piece white cotton shroud which is known as 'qafan.' It can be inscribed with Quranic verses or prayers. Salat al-Mayyit refers to communal prayer that is led by a peer or successor - in this case Mojtaba. During burial, the cleric whispers the Talqin into the ear of the deceased to aid them in the afterlife. The body is laid in the grave on its right side, with the face specifically turned toward the Mecca.

What is the schedule of the funeral?

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Khamenei's funeral events will begin from July 4. Between July 4 to July 6, his coffin will be at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran for public viewing. On July 6, a massive funeral procession is planned for July 6 along a 10-kilometre route from Imam Hossein Square to Azadi Square. On July 7, the procession will move to the city of Qom and travel between the Shrine of Fatima Masumeh and Jamkaran Mosque. The coffin will then be transported to Iraq reportedly for ceremonies in the Shiite holy cities of Najaf and Karbala. The final funeral procession and burial will take place in his hometown of Mashhad. Khamenei will be entombed inside the Imam Reza Shrine, according to his last wishes. An estimated 10.2 million people attended the funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on June 11, 1989. Authorities are expecting a crowd of more people this time.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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