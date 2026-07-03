/From Ghusl to burial: What will happen during former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral?

Former Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at his residential compound in central Tehran, in a joint US and Israeli attack on February 28 this year, will be buried on July 9. His funeral proceedings will begin from Saturday (July 4). Iran has unveiled his coffin on Friday (July 3), marking the beginning of a multi-day funeral that will follow traditional Shia mourning rituals before his final burial in his birthplace in Mashhad. The coffin with the late Supreme Leader's body also made an unusual stop at the site where he was killed before the formal funeral processions. This was done to honour his death which is seen as martyrdom by Shias in Iran.

What exactly are the funeral process?

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The funeral rituals of late Ali Khamenei will be done as per Shia Islamic religious laws. According to it, the process consists of five acts— Ghusl (washing), Tahnit (camphorating), Takfin (shrouding), Salat al-Mayyit (prayer), and Dafan (burial). These rituals are performed over days making the funeral process a multi day national event in Iran. First, the body is washed three times in a specific order: first with water mixed with cedar leaves, then with camphor water, and finally with pure water. Then in Tahnit, camphor powder is applied to the seven points of prostration (forehead, palms, knees, and big toes) that touch the ground during prayer. In Takfin, the body is wrapped in a three-piece white cotton shroud which is known as 'qafan.' It can be inscribed with Quranic verses or prayers. Salat al-Mayyit refers to communal prayer that is led by a peer or successor - in this case Mojtaba. During burial, the cleric whispers the Talqin into the ear of the deceased to aid them in the afterlife. The body is laid in the grave on its right side, with the face specifically turned toward the Mecca.

What is the schedule of the funeral?