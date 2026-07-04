/Can a B-52 bomber really fly around the world without landing?

The B-52 bomber can fly around the world without landing by using complex mid-air refuelling. In 1957, three aircraft completed the first nonstop 24,325-mile global flight in 45 hours. This extreme endurance proves the bomber can strike any target on Earth within a single day.
The massive B-52 bomber can easily fly entirely around the world without ever touching the ground. This incredible endurance relies on highly coordinated mid-air refuelling rather than a single tank of jet fuel.
In January 1957, the United States military proved this capability by launching a highly ambitious global mission. Three early-model B-52B bombers successfully completed the very first nonstop jet flight around the planet.
The historic fleet completed the massive 24,325-mile journey in exactly 45 hours and 19 minutes. Weary crews flew at an average speed of 525 miles per hour to cut previous aviation records entirely in half.
Flying for two straight days requires a massive logistical network of supporting aircraft strategically positioned across the globe. The bombers successfully connected with heavy tanker planes multiple times over the ocean to top up their fuel tanks.
Even without tanker support, the heavy aircraft boasts an exceptionally long unrefuelled flight range. In 1962, a B-52 set a historic aviation record by flying 12,532 miles straight from Japan to Spain on a single tank.
The military repeated this extreme global feat in August 1994 during a demanding 47-hour nonstop combat exercise. Two bombers flew from Louisiana to Kuwait, dropped 13 tons of live explosives, and safely returned home.
These gruelling marathon flights send a very clear message to hostile nations regarding American military reach. It proves that the 70-year-old strategic bomber can strike absolutely any target on Earth within a single day.