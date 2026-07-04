/'Trump is your President': White House trolls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, copies their wedding announcement

Donald Trump is being Donald Trump, and is again trying to grab the limelight as he went on to troll Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding! On July 3, the couple got married at Madison Square Garden in a star-studded ceremony.

To let the world know, billboards were lit up and displayed the words "JUST T&T MARRIED." But while the whole world was thrilled to hear that the Queen of Pop is married, it was Trump who made sure to remind the world that he's the President.

Taylor and Trump share a history. She has been a critic of him, and vice versa.

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Trump trolls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, here's how he did it

Soon after the billboards were lit up and the announcement was made in one of the most special ways, the White House made sure to remind the world that he's the President, and did it in the same way the couple made their announcement.

The post was shared with the caption, 'IT’S HAPPENED!!!.'

Soon after the announcement, the official White House X account shared a post showing the purple and pink billboard currently outside the arena that the couple used to announce their nuptials, with the message: 'Trump is your president'.

Also read: Travis Kelce once joked about serving garage beer at his wedding to Taylor Swift

Although the picture nowhere mentions the newlywed couple, the image featuring Madison Square Garden was enough to know where the White House was hinting.

This sly dig that Trump took at the couple was when he was travelling to South Dakota for Mount Rushmore.

But netizens also took a sly dig at Trump and were quick to share their own versions.

One user connected it to his alleged association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Another edited the image again, this time writing on the billboard: "Trump is a pedophile."