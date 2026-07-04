Taylor Swift finally got her forever after with Travis Kelce after tying the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3rd. Way before their wedding became reality, the NFL star had given fans a glimpse of what he imagined celebration would look like. Travis had once made a joke about garage beer at his wedding reception. Amid the marriage buzz, his playful remark has resurfaced as one of his memorable wedding teases.

Travis Kelce on garage beer for guests at his wedding

During his interaction with TMZ, Travis Kelce had joked about having tonnes of beer at his wedding. When he was asked, -How many kegs of Garage Beer will be at that reception?. Travis replied, "Man, I can't even count that high." Kelce and his brother Jason became majority owners and operators of the Ohio-based brand in June 2024.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

With the involvement of brothers, the company grew rapidly and reached a valuation of around $200 million by late 2025, as per the report of The Wall Street Journal. The duo have regularly promoted the drink on their New Heights podcast, and Jason Kelce recently appeared in a Stinky Garage Beer commercial for Super Bowl 2026.

Moments that hinted Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was serious

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship began with a shoutout in his podcast for turning a friendship bracelet into a serious relationship marked by public lyric changes, onstage appearances, and mutual declarations.

For instance, during a November 2023 performance in Argentina, Swift famously changed the lyrics of her song, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me. " Travis Kelce had joined Taylor Swift onstage at the Eras Tour, carrying her and taking part in a costume change during her London shows.

Also Read: Travis Kelce once joked about serving endless garage beer at his wedding to Taylor Swift