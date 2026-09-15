/Emmys 2026: Taylor Swift makes surprise cameo with Mariska Hargitay in SVU sketch

The 78th Annual Emmy Awards took place on September 14, celebrating several prominent personalities from the TV industry. While the award night did not see Taylor Swift walking the red carpet, the pop star managed to make her presence felt during the ceremony.

Swift joins Mariska Hargitay

Swift appeared in a pre-recorded comedy sketch featuring Mariska Hargitay and several members of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit cast. She took the role of a rookie detective instead of playing herself and became part of a fictional investigation focused on one question: would she turn up at the Emmys?

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Hargitay, who hosted this year's ceremony, brought back her SVU character Olivia Benson for the segment, and the investigation attempted to decode a series of supposed clues that could reveal whether the singer would attend the awards.

Why did Taylor Swift miss the awards night?

The sketch referenced Swift's famous association with the number 13 as one of the supposed clues. They also tried to connect St. Louis to Missouri and, eventually, to Swift's husband, NFL star Travis Kelce, who was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs that night.

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Swift then entered the scene in a grey suit as a new member of the squad. "Hey guys, this isn’t adding up,” Swift says.

When Ice-T's character, Finn Tutuola, challenges the rookie, Swift's character insists that the clues may not mean what the team thinks they do. Benson, however, has a simple explanation. "It is to the Swifties,” Benson says.

The sketch also highlighted that the singer famously named one of her cats Olivia Benson after the character, and her cat made an appearance in the pre-recorded segment.

At one point, Swift's character suggested, “She’s probably going to be at home playing with those cats she’s named after TV characters,” she says.

Benson eventually connected the final pieces of the mystery. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs playing on the same night as the Emmys, the detectives concluded that Swift was unlikely to be at the ceremony.

Swift was among the nominees