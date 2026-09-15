It was date night for Tom Holland and Zendaya at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday. This was Holland’s first time at the Emmys and he played the supportive partner to Zendaya, who was nominated in the Best Actress category for Euphoria. The awards night also had Zendaya’s longtime friend and stylist Law Roach clarifying that the couple are yet to get married ‘officially ’, putting rest to marriage rumours that have been swirling around over the past year.

Marcello Hernández Jokes with Zendaya and 'Spider-Man'

While introducing the award for Best Director in a Comedy Series, SNL star Marcello Hernández did a bit about the celebrities he was most excited to see in the crowd and keen to invite for dinner at home. He said a ‘Hi’ to Zendaya from the stage while Holland smiled behind her.

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“I want to say hi to Zendaya,” Hernández said. “Hi. You’re a beast and you’re amazing. And I saw you and I wanted to play it cool, and I’ve decided I can’t do that. So, I would like to invite you and Spider-Man to have dinner at my house.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s red carpet look

Zendaya celebrated her sixth and final Emmy nomination for Euphoria in Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, a category she has won twice before for playing Rue.

The pair stepped out in couture, with Holland in Dior and Zendaya wearing Les Pétales Place Vendôme White South Sea Cultured Pearl earrings by Mikimoto.

“I loved the idea of taking something as timeless as Mikimoto pearls and making them feel fresh, modern and young,” Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach said in a statement. “There’s an elegance to pearls that will always be classic, but the way Zendaya wears them tonight feels completely of the moment.”

Law Roach sets the record straight on wedding rumours

On the red carpet, Roach retracted earlier claims that the couple had married in secret earlier this spring, confirming that social media rumours about a private wedding are false.

“I actually lied; she wasn’t married. They actually haven’t had an official ceremony yet; it’s gonna happen after the ‘Dune’ press tour,” Roach said. “She’s been his wife for a really long time now, but it’s not official yet.”

A record-breaking year at the box office

The high-profile appearance follows a massive year for the duo. In addition to starring together in The Odyssey, their latest blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned $923 million in North America, closing in on 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million, unadjusted) as the highest-grossing domestic release in box office history.

After back-to-back major releases, Zendaya hinted during a Fandango interview in March that she plans to take a step back from the spotlight.