/Pregnant stars steal the show at Emmys 2026: Kaley Cuoco and Anna Osceola flaunt baby bumps

The 78th Emmy Awards, live from the Peacock Theatre, had the world's attention. Beyond the glitter and big wins, it was the fashion that stole the spotlight, including two stars who debuted their baby bumps on the red carpet.

This year, pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey and Mad Men actor Jon Hamm's wife Anna Osceola, walked the red carpet, flaunting their baby bumps.

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey maternity fashion

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The Big Bang Theory alum walked the red carpet flaunting her baby bump hand-in-hand with partner Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco looked breathtaking in a baby pink gown - a sweet nod to her baby girl.

Her flowing pink gown put her baby bump on full display with a cut-out detail and a long, flowing skirt featuring diamond embellishments. She styled her hair in a soft bun and paired the look with diamond earrings. Meanwhile, Pelphrey wore a classic tuxedo with a black bow tie and white shirt.

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Photograph: (AFP)

The couple attended the ceremony as Pelphrey was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Task.

Cuoco and Pelphrey first met at the Ozark season 4 finale premiere in 2022, and have been together ever since. The engaged couple welcomed daughter Matilda in 2023 and announced their engagement in 2024.

Jon Hamm's pregnant wife Anna Osceola debuts baby bump at Emmys 2026

The Mad Men actor is going to be a dad. Hamm's wife Anna Osceola debuted her baby bump at the 2026 Emmys. Looking stunning in a black-and-white gown, the Law & Order actress walked hand-in-hand with her husband while cradling her baby bump.

Jon Hamm's pregnant wife Anna Osceola Photograph: (AFP)