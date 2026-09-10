/Digger final trailer out: Tom Cruise's wild, old version is on a mission to save the world

Tom Cruise's Digger avatar is something his fans never imagined. But he has transformed into something that will truly take the world by surprise. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu is returning to cinema with his film Digger, and today, the makers have released the final trailer, and the movie looks epic.



The final trailer for Digger is here, taking audiences deeper into the extraordinary mess that oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, played by Tom Cruise, has found himself at the centre of an immensely powerful oil baron whose empire has become entangled in an ecological catastrophe with consequences that could reach the highest levels of power, Digger now finds himself at the center of a crisis that threatens to spiral into a global catastrophe.

As the most powerful people in the country are pulled into the chaos and everyone turns to Digger to dig them out of the mess, he is convinced that he is the only man who can take control. We trust Digger! The trailer declares, as Digger races against time to prove he can fix the very mess he may have helped create. With its sharp satire, dark humour and increasingly unpredictable turns, the final trailer offers a closer look at the madness that legendary filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu has created, before audiences finally experience Digger on the big screen.

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Cruise stars in the title role alongside Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons. Robert John Burke, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde also star.

Iñárritu directed from a screenplay by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Oscar winners Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, from a story by Iñárritu and Berman. The film is produced by Iñárritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki.

Joining Iñárritu behind the camera are previous collaborators including Oscar-winning director of photography Emmanuel Lubezki; editors Conor O’Neill and Oscar winner Stephen Mirrione; Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West; Oscar-winning makeup and hair designer Alessandro Bertolazzi; and Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler; alongside Oscar-winning production designer Dennis Gassner and production designer Richard Johnson, Oscar-winning prosthetic makeup designer Kazu Hiro, and composer Cosmo Sheldrake.