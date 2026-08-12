/The Traitors season 2: Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise has a crush on her; 'I would've shown you his videos'

Mallika Sherawat is among the 21 celebrity contestants in the second season of The Traitors, the hit reality series on Prime Video hosted by Karan Johar. Known for her bold personality and candid remarks, the Indian actress recently grabbed attention on the show after making a surprising claim about Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. The Welcome actress revealed that the Mission: Impossible star allegedly has a crush on her, usually sends her messages, and has even shared videos of the two partying together. Her statement quickly went viral, sparking curiosity among fans on social media.
Mallika Sherawat says Tom Cruise has a crush on her
One viral clip from the upcoming show, The Traitors Season 2, is popping up on everyone's phone screens, which shows stand-up comedian Aditya Kulshreshtha, aka Kullu, Krystle D'Souza, Abhishek Malhan, and Mallika Sherawat sitting together. Later, Kully asks Sherawat about her personal life, like, “Have you ever had a crush on anyone? Or has everyone had a crush on you?”
Also Read: The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar reveals two contestants from his 'killer list', premiere date announced
Responding to the question, the actress said, “No, everyone has had a crush on me. Even Tom Cruise has a crush on me these days. I'm not lying.” She added, “If I had my phone, I would've shown you his videos.”
After her claim, everyone around the actress was left stunned, with Mallika clarifying, “When we were partying together and all…. He's fabulous."
About The Traitors Season 2
One of the most popular reality shows, The Traitors, is returning with its second season. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show is set to premiere on August 13, 2026, on Prime Video. Set in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, it will revolve around 21 celebrity contestants who will navigate psychological warfare, secret alliances, and uncover hidden traitors among them.
Mallika Sherawat’s work front
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Reema Lamba, popularly known as Mallika Sherawat, is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi-language films. She has appeared in several films, such as Murder, The Dirty Politics, Welcome, Hisss, and many more, and has built a reputation in the film industry. In 2024, she made a notable appearance in the comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.