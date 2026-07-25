/The Traitors Season 2 teaser unveiled: Show sets the stage for bigger betrayals as the game returns

The first teaser of Traitors India season 2 has been unveiled by the makers. Featuring masked figures, symbolic daggers and iconic cityscapes, the teaser keeps contestants and twists under wraps while teasing a season built on deception, strategy and shifting loyalties.

Teaser of Traitors season 2 unveiled

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video took to its Instagram account and shared a clip of masked figures with a dagger with the signature themes of betrayal and manipulation. Set against the backdrop of Delhi and Mumbai, the promo promises a bigger and more intense battle where trust may prove to be the most dangerous gamble.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Along with the clip, the caption wrote, "Double the dhokha, double the drama. #TheTraitorsOnPrime, NewSeason, Coming Soon." Fans excitedly flooded the comment section and one user wrote, "I really hope Rakhi Sawant shall be in it and Aalisha Panwar." Another user wrote, "Rise and shine, its dhoka time." "I'm sooo excited! Watching from UK", wrote the third user.

Also Read: Warner Bros Discovery sues Amazon over alleged executive poaching

All about The Traitors India show

The Traitors India show was first premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2025, and concluded on July 3, 2025. It was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The Indian version is based on the Dutch series De Verraders.

Following the premise of De Verraders, the show features a group of contestants participating in a game similar to Mafia or Werewolf, where an informed minority (known as the "Traitors") must eliminate an uninformed majority (known as the "Innocents") to win.