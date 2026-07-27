/The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar reveals two contestants from his 'killer list', premiere date announced

Karan Johar will be returning to host the second season of The Traitors. Much to the excitement of fans, the filmmaker introduced the first two contestants. In addition, the makers also unveiled the premiere date of the reality show as well. Let's delve in to know the premiere date and the first two contestants of the show.

Who are the first two contestants of The Traitors season 2?

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video took to social media platforms to share a clip in which filmmaker and host of the reality show Karan Johar announced the date and also introduced the first two confirmed contestants of the reality show – Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui.

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Along with the clip, the caption of the post read, “Rise and shine, it's dhoka time once again. #TheTraitorsOnPrime, New Season with New Episodes Every Thursday, Aug 13.” Soon after the announcement, fans took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "I haven't seen the first season. The casting looks good. But I'm excited for Fukra and Munawar."

Another user wrote, “Can't wait for the 13th August! The Abhishek Malhan rumours alone created so much hype...maybe the makers are saving his reveal for the end.”

"Less Go! Traitors new season is back. Hacker is going to rule the show", wrote the third X user.

All about The Traitors franchise

Speaking about the new season, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said the overwhelming response to the first season helped establish The Traitors as one of the platform’s biggest reality franchises. “The response to the first season exceeded all expectations. It became a cultural moment and transformed the reality genre with its unique mix of strategy, psychological gameplay and entertainment. With Season 2, the stakes are higher, the gameplay is sharper and the drama is even more intense. We’re excited to bring audiences another thrilling season with Karan Johar returning as host,” he said.

The Traitors India show was first premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2025, and concluded on July 3, 2025. It was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The Indian version is based on the Dutch series De Verraders.