/Karan Johar to make his Met Gala debut, will reportedly wear THIS designer outfit

This year at the Met Gala, Karan Johar is set to make his debut. Fashion’s biggest night takes place on the first Monday of May, and this year, the renowned Bollywood director will walk the red carpet.

Johar, who has directed and produced several Indian blockbuster films, will be making his debut at one of the year’s most anticipated fashion events, as learned by Variety India.

Karan Johar to make his Met Gala debut

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Joining the list of Indian stars and A-listers who have attended the event over the years, Johar is set to be part of this year’s Met Gala. However, there has been no official confirmation from the director or his team yet.