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Karan Johar to make his Met Gala debut, will reportedly wear THIS designer outfit

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Apr 30, 2026, 22:09 IST | Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 22:16 IST
Karan Johar to make his Met Gala debut, will reportedly wear THIS designer outfit

Picture of Karan Johar Photograph: (X)

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Johar, who has directed and produced several Indian blockbuster films, will be making his debut at one of the year’s most anticipated fashion events, as learned by Variety India. 

This year at the Met Gala, Karan Johar is set to make his debut. Fashion’s biggest night takes place on the first Monday of May, and this year, the renowned Bollywood director will walk the red carpet.

Johar, who has directed and produced several Indian blockbuster films, will be making his debut at one of the year’s most anticipated fashion events, as learned by Variety India.

Karan Johar to make his Met Gala debut

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Joining the list of Indian stars and A-listers who have attended the event over the years, Johar is set to be part of this year’s Met Gala. However, there has been no official confirmation from the director or his team yet.

According to Variety India, Johar will attend the event on May 4, 2026, alongside Indian philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla, a regular at the Met Gala, and his friend and designer Manish Malhotra.He will reportedly wear an ensemble designed by Malhotra.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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