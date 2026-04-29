/Met Gala 2026 guest list: LISA, Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter- the expected attendees at fashion's biggest night

It’s time for the Met Gala 2026! Considered fashion’s biggest night, the exclusive event features several celebrities in unique couture, grabbing attention on the red carpet, all for a cause. It is held annually on the first Monday in May and serves as the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition. As the day gets closer, here's a look at the probable guest list for the event and see who all will be arriving to mark their presence.
What is the Met Gala 2026?
The Met Gala, also known as one of the biggest fashion nights, is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Held annually on the first Monday in May, the ceremony serves as the grand opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition.
Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch?
The livestream for the Met Gala red carpet is scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026, and will start at 6:00 pm EDT on Vogue's YouTube channel. The exclusive coverage, themed as "Fashion is Art," is hosted by Vogue.
Trending Stories
Also Read: Sleek & stylish! Best Met Gala red carpet looks that you can't miss - Rihanna, Zendaya and Diljit Dosanjh
For the Indian viewers, the event will be live-streamed on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, beginning at 3:30 AM IST.
Met Gala 2026: Who will co-chair?
Met Gala co-chairs change every year. A co-chair is a person who shares the responsibility of leading a committee or organisation with one or more other people.
Reportedly, this year's Met Gala will be co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. The star-studded event is scheduled for May 4, 2026, and will focus on the costume art exhibition.
Met Gala 2026 guest list
Scroll down to see who's likely to attend the 2026 Met Gala.
- LISA
- Paloma Elsesser
- Lena Dunham
- Misty Copeland
- Elizabeth Debicki
- Gwendoline Christie
- Kendall Jenner
- Bad Bunny
- Nicole Kidman
- Lewis Hamilton
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Beyoncé
- Zendaya
- Alex Consani
- Teyana Taylor
- Doja Cat
- Zoë Kravitz
- Jay-Z
- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
- Hailey Bieber
- Deepika Padukone
- Ranveer Singh
- Alia Bhatt
- Priyanka Chopra
This is a report-based story, as the official guest list remains closely guarded and is typically disclosed only when attendees arrive on the red carpet on that day. WION cannot individually confirm the list.