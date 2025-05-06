Did Kiara Advani copy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look? This is the question that has the internet buzzing.

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani made a dazzling Met Gala debut at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Soon after the Indian actress strutted down the red carpet, several fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Aishwarya Rai's look from the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Kiara Advani's Met Gala Debut

Dressed to the nines, Advani turned several heads in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble. The mommy-to-be flaunted her baby bump in a black off-shoulder dress with a gold breastplate that partially covered her bump.

Bringing her A-game to the famous Met steps, her dress titled Bravehearts was in line with the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and paid homage to the late André Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon. The dramatic gown also featured a cascading white train.

Why are netizens comparing it to Aishwarya's look?

After Kiara’s red carpet debut, netizens began pointing out the similarities between her gown and Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes look, which also featured a black and gold ensemble with a molten gold design across the bust.

Aishwarya’s gown, however, was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Comparing Advani's look with Aishwarya's Cannes gown, one fan wrote on reddit, ''Kiara's Met look reminds me of Aish's Cannes look.''

Happy to see that her this look from Cannes last is getting recreated by Kiara Advani at #MetGala

Fashion icon #AishwaryaRaiBachchan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fJbhyEPbPj — Aishwarya Rai Fan ❤ (@in_aishwarya) May 6, 2025

kiara's outfit looks like a mix of alia's corset+aishwarya's cannes look(POOR AISH WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO HER) pic.twitter.com/1d0op6U3l0 — ☆ (@matargashtiiii_) May 6, 2025

Some fans also compared Kiara’s gown to Alia Bhatt’s black jumpsuit, which featured a silver breastplate.