/Met Gala 2026: Date, time, Theme and more - All you need to know about fashion’s biggest night

The countdown for the Met Gala 2026 has already begun. Marked as one of fashion’s most-anticipated global events, it is all set to return with glamour, drama, and high fashion. This year, several celebrities, including LISA, Paloma Elsesser, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, and more, are expected to grace the red carpet.
Date and venue of Met Gala 2026
The 2026 edition of the gala will take place on May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Just like the previous years, the evening marks the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s annual spring exhibition.
What's the theme of the Met Gala 2026?
For this year, the theme is titled "Costume Art," which is “paired with the dress code 'Fashion Is Art.'” The theme delves into the confluence of fashion and history, highlighting the dressed figure through 5,000 years of artistic expression. This exhibition marks the opening of the new 12,000-square-foot Condé M. Nast Galleries at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
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Designers and celebrities are likely to showcase avant-garde silhouettes and visually striking pieces.
Hosts and co-chairs
In 2026, the Met Gala will be led by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, alongside long-time chair Anna Wintour, and Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz will help lead the Host Committee.
Described as fashion’s biggest night, the annual event serves as a fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, which houses tens of thousands of historic and contemporary fashion pieces.
When and where to watch the Met Gala 2026
The red-carpet coverage will start at 6:00 PM ET (3:00 PM PT) on May 4. For the audience in India, it will begin at 3:30 AM IST on May 5, 2026.
Viewers can watch the event live via Vogue’s digital platforms, where the red-carpet livestream will be hosted by Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, Cara Delevingne, and more.