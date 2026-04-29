/Verity trailer out: From Anne Hathaway to Dakota Johnson, here’s the cast’s net worth

Verity's teaser trailer was released on April 28. Before the psychological thriller hits the cinemas and offers a gripping storyline and narrative, take a look at the net worth of the cast members.
On April 28, the official teaser trailer of the psychological thriller Verity was released. The film stars Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett, and many more. With the release date scheduled for October 2, 2026, take a look at the net worth of the cast.
In the recent psychological thriller, Hartnett will be seen in the role of Jeremy Crawford. Over the years, the American actor has showcased his heart-throbbing, charismatic on-screen persona in massive hits like Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $25 million.
Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson is one of the most prolific actresses in Hollywood. She gained international fame for her breakthrough role in the erotic romance genre as Anastasia Steele and has since amassed an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Johnson will next be seen as Lowen Ashleigh in the film Verity.
Anne Jacqueline Hathaway, popularly known as Anne Hathaway, is an American actress. Consistently delivering compelling performances, the The Devil Wears Prada star has solidified her status in the film industry. Reportedly, Hathaway has an estimated net worth of $80 million, and she was once considered one of the highest-paid actresses.
The Lord of the Rings star is also set to make an appearance in the gripping thriller. The actor gained widespread recognition for his breakout role as the elf Arondir in the high‑fantasy series. Since then, he has been showcasing his versatility in multiple projects like The Bluff alongside Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban. According to Super Stars Bio, the actor has an estimated net worth of approximately $9 million.