/Ride or Die unveiled! EVAN announces first-ever documentary on debut journey

EVAN, earlier known as Heeseung from the South Korean boy group ENHYPEN, recently made his solo debut with the digital single album RIDE OR DIE. The title track received widespread praise for its striking energy, intense vocal performance and raw-rock-infused sound. The k-pop idol announced a documentary revealing his journey for his solo debut.

EVAN's documentary unveiled

EVAN revealed a documentary that will showcase behind-the-scenes in making his solo debut, the production process, showing his passionate dedication to music.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

EVAN revealed that the title track Ride or Die was born in a single session for his solo debut and introduced a beloved anecdote, saying, "This song contains all of my energy and the emotions I feel. I wanted to convey a positive message that ultimately hope and a happy ending remain."

Also Read: Heesung unveils new look as EVAN after his exit from ENHYPEN

The documentary released that day concluded powerfully with the intense live stage of "Ride or Die" and the narrative-laden phrase, “This is only the beginning.” EVAN's story continues, raising expectations for Evan's future musical path.

About EVAN

Heeseung, now known as EVAN, is the former member of the boy group Enhypen, formed through the 2020 reality competition show I-Land. He departed from the group in 2026. For the unversed, EVAN's digital single album, the Ride or Die project, marks a rock-influenced artistic chapter with EVAN heavily involved in the songwriting, production and visual direction.

Enhypen was formed through the show, which featured 23 male trainees, some of whom originally auditioned for Belift, while others transferred from Big Hit Music. Belift Lab was co-founded by South Korean entertainment agencies CJ E&M and Hybe Corporation, with plans to create a new band in 2020.