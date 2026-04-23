Heesung unveils new look as EVAN after his exit from ENHYPEN



Ever since Heesung announced his exit from the South Korean boy band ENHYPEN last month, he has been creating buzz for his forthcoming activities in the music industry. With rebranding as EVAN, he made a striking appearance at an event as a solo artist, and several videos and pictures of him have gone viral.

Heesung as EVAN's first look goes viral

Under his new stage name, EVAN made a blonde transformation, with loosely styled hair and minimal makeup, presenting what his agency described as an unfiltered and pure version of himself. EVAN had attended a photocall event recently at a Musinsa Megastore in Seoul's Seongdong District for a global coloured contact lens brand.

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He greeted the attendees warmly, posing with heart gestures and offering friendly waves throughout the event. Fans flooded social media platforms with their views, and one user wrote, “Evan with black nail polish, uggh.”Evan, you are so cool."

Another user wrote, "Evan's first appearance as a solo artist."

“Excited to see him evolve as an artist and finally hear the sound he's been working on. Truly can't wait for what he has in store for us! He's such a dedicated artist, and I have so much respect for his craft,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Heesung has been announced as a solo artist under BELIFT LAB following his departure from ENHYPEN. He has been rebranded to signify a new, raw and authentic musical identity. EVAN is scheduled to perform at KCON LA 2026. Heesung announced his departure from ENHYPEN on March 10 to pursue a solo career, BELIFT Lab confirmed via Weverse.

About ENHYPEN

Heesung, aka Lee Hee-seung, is a South Korean singer and a former member of the boy group ENHYPEN, which was formed through the 2020 reality show I-Land. In 2017, Heeseung joined Big Hit Entertainment as a trainee after being scouted from an entrance exam. On November 30, 2020, he debuted as a member of Enhypen with the release of their first extended play (EP) Border: Day One.

ENHYPEN was formed through the show, which featured 23 male trainees, some of whom originally auditioned for Belift, while others transferred from Big Hit Music. Belift Lab was co-founded by South Korean entertainment agencies CJ E&M and Hybe Corporation, with plans to create a new band in 2020Belift Lab was co-founded by South Korean entertainment agencies CJ E&M and Hybe Corporation, with plans to create a new band in 2020.