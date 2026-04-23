/Freeze to Flow! Ahead of Drake's album Iceman release fire crew thaw rapper's ice installation in Toronto

Drake's most-anticipated album Iceman is creating buzz among netizens even before its release. A giant installation had recently been commissioned by the rapper in Toronto to promote his upcoming album. However, a report of the fire crew thawing the blocks of ice has surfaced.

Why is the fire crew thawing the ice blocks for the installation of Drake?

As per reports, fire crews have begun breaking the blocks of ice, citing dangerous and unsafe activities. This comes after several fans started using blowtorches, sledgehammers and other tools to reveal the album's release date. Reportedly, Mayor Olivia Chow said that she supported the fire department's decision to melt down the ice.

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Reportedly, the structure is composed of 1 million pounds of ice, took 30 hours to build and allegedly cost $1.2 million. Drake later confirmed that the release date was inside; it was basically a green light for Toronto to go find a way to melt it down.

Later, a streamer named Kishka retrieved a bag, reportedly, from the block of ice at the top of the structure, with the words 'Freeze The World' written across it. Livestreaming, he was then told to bring the bag to Drake's residence to unveil the date. Kishka headed to Drake's house, still streaming, where Matte Babel, a member of the rapper's management crew, welcomed him inside the gates. The streamer proceeded to open the bag on a table set up in Drake's driveway. The release date was revealed to be May 15.

All about Drake's upcoming album

Drake's upcoming album Iceman is the ninth studio album by Canadian rapper and singer-songwriter Drake. It is scheduled to be released by OVO Sound and Republic Records on May 15. The producers who are confirmed to be part of the album include Tay Keith and Oz, among others.

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This album will mark his first full-length solo release since his eighth album, For All the Dogs, which was released in 2023.

All about Drake

Drake first gained recognition as Jimmy Brooks in the CTV teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001-2008) and began his music career independently, releasing the mixtapes Room for Improvement in 2006, followed by Comeback Season in 2007 and So Far Gone in 2009, before signing with Young Money Entertainment.