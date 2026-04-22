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Amid cancellations and controversy, Kanye West to make historic India debut on THIS date

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 17:48 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 17:48 IST
Amid cancellations and controversy, Kanye West to make historic India debut on THIS date

Kanye West Photograph: (AFP)

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Amid recent global cancellations and controversies, Kanye West, also known as Ye, is all set to make his India debut. Earlier, the concert was scheduled in March but was later postponed due to geopolitical tensions linked to the US-Iran conflict.

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has confirmed his India debut. Days after his massive concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in early April 2026, where he featured a custom-built planet Earth stage, the artist has taken to his social media to surprise his Indian fans.

Kanye West Delhi concert 2026: Venue and ticket details

The rapper has officially announced his India debut, which is set for May 23, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Due to geopolitical tensions and regional concerns, the rapper decided to postpone his performance in India from March 29. Recently, Kanye has taken to his Instagram Story to reveal the exact date and venue of his concert in India.

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The post read, "Ye live in India, New Delhi, 23 May 2026, 8 PM, only performance in India. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. yeliveindia.com."

Kanye West Delhi concert 2026 Photograph: (X)

Known for redefining live performances, Ye’s entry into the Indian concert circuit signals visible growth for large-scale global acts. Tickets for his Delhi concert are already on sale, priced between Rs 7,500 and Rs 14,500. The craze among the fans has showcased an established reputation of West, which he earned through his chart-topping albums like “Graduation,” "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy," and “Donda.”

Kanye West's LA concert

The artist has already generated significant buzz with his recent LA concert, a massive, two-night show at SoFi Stadium on April 1–2, 2026. Performing atop a 40-foot, slow-rotating, earth-shaped stage, West delivered one of his most dreamy live shows to date. The event also featured special appearances by his daughter, North West, and his close longtime collaborator, Travis Scott. The duo performed their new collaboration "Father" and Scott's hit "Fein," marking a major moment in the LA concert.

Ye's recent controversy

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Recently, he has been facing multiple backlashes for his past antisemitic comments, due to which several of his upcoming European concerts have been cancelled or postponed. Amid cancellations and trolling, India's debut is massive news for Ye's fans.

About the Author

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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