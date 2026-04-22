/Amid cancellations and controversy, Kanye West to make historic India debut on THIS date

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has confirmed his India debut. Days after his massive concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in early April 2026, where he featured a custom-built planet Earth stage, the artist has taken to his social media to surprise his Indian fans.

Kanye West Delhi concert 2026: Venue and ticket details

The rapper has officially announced his India debut, which is set for May 23, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Due to geopolitical tensions and regional concerns, the rapper decided to postpone his performance in India from March 29. Recently, Kanye has taken to his Instagram Story to reveal the exact date and venue of his concert in India.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The post read, "Ye live in India, New Delhi, 23 May 2026, 8 PM, only performance in India. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. yeliveindia.com."

Kanye West Delhi concert 2026 Photograph: (X)

Known for redefining live performances, Ye’s entry into the Indian concert circuit signals visible growth for large-scale global acts. Tickets for his Delhi concert are already on sale, priced between Rs 7,500 and Rs 14,500. The craze among the fans has showcased an established reputation of West, which he earned through his chart-topping albums like “Graduation,” "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy," and “Donda.”

Also Read: Kanye West postpones France concert amid possible ban after UK snub

Kanye West's LA concert

The artist has already generated significant buzz with his recent LA concert, a massive, two-night show at SoFi Stadium on April 1–2, 2026. Performing atop a 40-foot, slow-rotating, earth-shaped stage, West delivered one of his most dreamy live shows to date. The event also featured special appearances by his daughter, North West, and his close longtime collaborator, Travis Scott. The duo performed their new collaboration "Father" and Scott's hit "Fein," marking a major moment in the LA concert.

Ye's recent controversy