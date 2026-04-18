

Kanye West's words are now coming back to haunt him. After London and France, the rapper has faced another setback as his upcoming show in Poland has been cancelled amid huge criticism of his controversial antisemitic comments.

The news of the cancellation comes a few days after the Donda rapper announced the postponement of his concert in France and the cancellation of his London show.

Kanye West Poland concert cancelled

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The renowned rapper, who in the past few years has mostly stayed in the headlines due to his comments, especially antisemitic ones. However, now that he's set to get on the road to promote his new music, the world is showing what they were hurt by. The Poland concert was set to take place in June.

On Friday, April 17, the director of the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów, Poland, announced that the rapper's concert had been cancelled.