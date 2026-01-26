/ 'I regret': Kanye West issues apology over disturbing behaviour

Kanye West is back in the headlines, not for any controversy, but for him issuing an apology in an open letter ad in a newspaper for his past behaviour, which caused chaos and trouble for everyone. He reportedly addressed it in detail in an advertisement taken out in The Wall Street Journal today, i.e., on January 26.

Kanye West issues apology in a newspaper

He stated, “My words as a leader in my community have global impact and influence.” "In my mania, I lost complete sight of that," Ye, 48, wrote. "As I find my new baseline and new centre through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite," he wrote. "I love Jewish people."

He further stated, "At the time, the focus was on the visible damage — the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma. The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed."

"When you're manic, you don't think you're sick. You think everyone else is overreacting," Ye wrote. "You feel like you're seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you're losing your grip entirely. I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem," Ye continued. “I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognisable,” Kanye West stated.

What's next for Kanye West?

Kanye West, known as Ye will be reportedly make his debut-music performance in India. The news has sparked a debate on social media. A report by Pinkvilla suggests that Ye might perform in India in April 2026. Despite the controversies surrounding the rapper, West has successfully built a vast fanbase through his chart-topping albums like Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and Donda.