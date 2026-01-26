/Shin Min Ah-Kim Woo Bin travel diaries! Actress shares sweet moments from vacation post wedding

South Korean celebrity couple Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have finally said their ‘I dos’ after ten years of dating. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony that was attended by close friends and family. The duo have kept their low profile post their wedding. But the actress gave a treat to her fans by sharing a few glimpses from her vacation.

Sneak Peek of Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin's vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shin Min Ah shared a bunch of photos, showcasing the Oh My Venus actress enjoying her daily life against the backdrop of various overseas travel destinations. The photos are assumed to be taken by her husband, Kim Woo Bin.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Prosenjit Chatterjee dedicates his Padma honour to his mother

Despite her casual attire, Shin Min Ah captivated her fans with charm and beauty. The comment section was flooded with love and praise for the couple. One user wrote, "The photos taken by her husband turned out beautiful. Kim Woo Bin is a photographer." Another user wrote, "Congrats on getting married, my Venus! Looking forward to an heir. I love you!" “Eonnie is having the time of her life as a happy wife,” wrote the third user.

Shin Min Ah-Kim Woo Bin's Wedding

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 20, 2025. Their agency, AM Entertainment, shared photos from their wedding with the press and the fans.

As per the report of The Chosun Daily, several celebrities, including BTS V, Doh Kyung-soo, Kong Hyo-jin, Lee Byung-hun, Kim Tae-ri, Uhm Jung-hwa, Park Kyung-lim, Ko Doo-sim, Kim Eui-sung, An Bo-hyun, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bae Jung-nam, and fellow actors attended the event. Star writers Kim Eun-sook and No Hee-kyung also graced the occasion.