/Kim Kardashian says co-parenting her kids with Kanye West is ‘not easy’, reveals she hasn’t heard from him in the last ‘couple of months’

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West and what it is like to co-parent their children. Kim appeared on the podcast Call Her Daddy and talked about the process of co-parenting four kids, North West, 12, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6, with the rapper, terming it as a ‘lot of work’.

Kim Kardashian says co-parenting with Kanye West is ‘not easy’

Kim said, "What do you think co-parenting with Kanye West is like? It's not easy. But, I mean, I raise the kids, you know, full-time. They live with me. I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when, you know, it's time for that. And it goes in waves and phases and it’s a lot of work."

When asked when he last saw the kids, she added, "Whenever he'll call for them and ask. It's probably been a couple of months since we've heard from him."

Kanye is concerned about the welfare of the kids

There have been several reports in the last few months where it was said that Kanye is concerned with the welfare of the kids and has not been able to meet them often.

Earlier this year, in May, the rapper was reportedly miffed with Kim for allegedly leaving their 11-year-old daughter, North, all alone during the 2025 Met Gala and exposing her to “significant media attention.”

He also took to X (previously Twitter) to rant about his strained relationship with his kids. “Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time,” the rapper wrote, while mentioning that “I'm shaking typing this”. “Y’all wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood… But I don’t get to be a dad,” he added.

About Kim and Kanye

Kim Kardashian began dating Kanye West in 2012 following her separation from Kris Humphries. Kim was still legally attached to Kris when she first started dating Kanye. Kim and Kanye first met in the early 2000s, but didn't become official friends until 2008. They welcomed a daughter, North West, in June 2013. In May 2014, they tied the knot. They had three more children before Kim filed for divorce in 2021. On November 29, 2022, the two reached a settlement.