/Pete Davidson's dating history: Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and more

Pete Davidson is dating actress Elsie Hewitt, and the couple are expecting their first child. Soon after the couple announced the good news, here we take a look at SNL star's dating history and flings.
Comedian Pete Davidson is set to enter a new chapter of his life, parenthood. The actor has revealed that his girlfriend, actress Elsie Hewitt, expecting their first child. News of the comedian and the model's relationship first broke in March 2025 when the couple’s PDA moment was captured in Palm Beach.
As Davidson prepares to embark on this next phase of life, here’s a look at his fast-paced flings.
Pete Davidson was in head of heals in love with Larry David's daughter, Cazzie. This was comedians first serious relationship. If reports are to believed, the couple first met when Larry hosted an episode of Saturday Nigh live.
"I just love her very, very much," he told People in 2016. The couple ended their relationship in 2018.
One of Davidson’s most talked-about relationships was with singer Ariana Grande. In 2018, the actor confirmed his relationship with her. The former couple were so serious that they even got matching tattoos. According to People, within a few weeks of dating, Davidson proposed with a pear-shaped diamond ring. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they parted ways in October 2018.
Soon after ending things with Grande, Davidson was romantically linked to Kate Beckinsale. The duo, who had a 20-year age gap, were first seen flirting at a Golden Globes after-party. They were spotted on several public outings, but their romance was short-lived. They called it quits in April 2019.
Pete’s romance with actress Margaret Qualley was a short-lived summer fling. They began dating in August 2019, as per reports. The couple were spotted spending quality time in Venice. They broke up in October that year.
One of the most famous relationships in Davidson's life was with Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star began dating the SNL comedian soon after ending things with her former husband, Kanye West.
The couple started dating shortly after Kim’s SNL appearance. They were one of the most talked-about couples in Tinseltown and even attended the Met Gala together. However, their relationship ended in August 2022.
Olivia O'Brien revealed in a podcast that she had a short-lived affair with Davidson in October 2020. The singer revealed on the BFF's podcast that he ended things with her via a text.
“He texted me and was like, ‘I’m seeing someone else,'” she said, as per Page Six. “‘So, like, I can’t.'”
After Qualley, David found love again with Kaia Gerber. The former pair started dating in October 2019 and ended their relationship in Jan 2020.
Soon after Davidson's split from Wonders, he started dating Cline. She even traveled to Las Vegas to support him during his stand-up comedy performance, as reported by Page Six. The couple were spotted holding hands during a public outing. They reportedly split around July 2024.
Talks weren't completely over about Davidson and Emily when he was spotted with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. The couple went out on a few date nights and were seen at Universal Studios Hollywood. They called it quits in August 2023.