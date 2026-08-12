/'Atomic-scale engineering': How today's semiconductors are pushing physics to its limits

Modern semiconductors push physics to its limits, battling quantum tunnelling by using Gate-All-Around transistors. Using ASML's High-NA EUV machines in ultra-pure cleanrooms, engineers now print AI chips with atomic, angstrom-level precision.
Modern semiconductors have become so microscopic that they are colliding with the fundamental limits of classical physics. With transistor gates now measuring just a few atoms thick, engineers are essentially performing mass production at the atomic scale.
At these extreme dimensions, a bizarre phenomenon known as quantum tunnelling occurs. Because protective insulating layers are merely nanometres thick, electrons can spontaneously teleport through physical barriers, causing severe power leakage and rendering traditional designs useless.
To prevent this quantum chaos, the industry abandoned standard transistor designs in favour of ‘Gate-All-Around’ (GAA) architecture. By physically wrapping the electrical channel on all four sides with advanced nanomaterials, engineers can successfully trap electrons and prevent power from escaping.
Printing circuits at the atomic level requires an entirely new type of light. Tech giants use Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which generate highly energetic 13.5-nanometre light to carve complex 3D patterns with single-nanometre precision.
The latest breakthrough in atomic-scale manufacturing is High-NA EUV technology from ASML. Weighing over 200 tonnes and costing roughly USD 400 million, these massive optical systems can accurately print intricate structures with an unprecedented 8-nanometre resolution.
Because the circuitry is infinitesimally small, a single speck of dust acts like a massive boulder crashing into the silicon. Fabrication occurs inside ‘ISO Class 1’ cleanrooms, which are mathematically maintained to be roughly 10,000 times cleaner than standard outside air.
As the industry moves beyond the 2-nanometre node, chipmakers are transitioning from nanometres to ‘angstroms’ — a metric used to measure individual atoms. This extreme atomic engineering is what allows modern AI processors to pack hundreds of billions of transistors onto a single chip.