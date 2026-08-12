/India at 80: 7 forgotten female freedom fighters who outsmarted British intelligence

This year, in 2026, India will mark 80 years of independence.

While freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sarojini Naidu are well-known, there are other lesser-known names whose contributions to the freedom struggle have somewhat gotten lost in the history pages.

The Indian freedom struggle was not fought only in public meetings and marches. When the British arrested prominent leaders, women stepped into the underground, carrying messages, running clandestine networks, sheltering revolutionaries and, in some cases, directly taking on the colonial state.

From secret radio stations and underground networks to daring disguises and revolutionary missions, these women freedom fighters repeatedly slipped past the colonial machinery trying to crush India's independence movement. Here are seven women whose ingenuity made them particularly difficult for British authorities to stop.