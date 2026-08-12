/10 years, 5 kids, and one Gucci store meeting: Inside Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's journey to marriage

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are married!

After years of dating and welcoming five children, the power couple has finally tied the knot in a private and intimate ceremony. The couple got married exactly one year after they got engaged.

Georgina and Cristiano’s love story has been in the spotlight for years, and now that they’ve officially solemnised their relationship, here’s a look back at how it all began, in a Gucci store.