/10 years, 5 kids, and one Gucci store meeting: Inside Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's journey to marriage

Georgina and Cristiano’s love story has been in the spotlight for years, and now that they’ve officially solemnised their relationship, here’s a look back at how it all began, in a Gucci store.
Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are married!
After years of dating and welcoming five children, the power couple has finally tied the knot in a private and intimate ceremony. The couple got married exactly one year after they got engaged.
Georgina and Cristiano’s love story has been in the spotlight for years, and now that they’ve officially solemnised their relationship, here’s a look back at how it all began, in a Gucci store.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez married. Ronaldo, 41, shared a photo of the couple's hands with their wedding bands and the caption: "C (heart) G" on his Instagram account
Some meetings are just meant to happen. Coming from two different sides of the world, Georgina and Cristiano met by chance at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016, where Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant.
Georgina later said it was “love at first sight” and that there was an instant connection. It felt destined.
Their relationship began to blossom after that first meeting at the store. Georgina has said she was actually shopping for someone else when the footballer walked in, and the rest is history.
In January 2017, the couple made their first public appearance together at The Best FIFA Football Awards.
The same year, they welcomed their first child Alana Martina. But before welcoming their first child, Georgina was also involved with Cristiano’s three children, Cristiano Jr and Eva Maria and Mateo.
When they first met, Ronaldo found Rodríguez was a “very interesting girl, so much more mature for her age.”
“I felt something inside that can’t be explained, as if we had known each other all our lives,” Rodríguez told Vogue Arabia in May 2025.
“I remember that when we held hands for the first time, I felt inexplicable peace and energy. When people are in love like we are, they know what that strong connection is. That spark we had since we met has also grown and matured over time.”
Ronaldo is one of the best football players in the world. But after Rodríguez became part of his life, she built her own path too, not just as a partner and mother, but as a model, businesswoman, influencer, and entrepreneur.
Rodríguez quickly rose to fame after Ronaldo introduced her as his love. With her background in fashion, she went on to model for major brands and publications including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle. She’s also been the face of campaigns for Guess, Gucci, Prada, and Chanel.