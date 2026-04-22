/Michael Jackson biopic: Lesser-known facts about the King of Pop ahead of release

As the countdown for Michael Jackson's biopic begins, take a look at some lesser-known facts about the King of Pop. From his shocking death to major allegations. Read on to know more.
Fans across the world are awaiting the release of Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson. It is slated to hit theatres on April 24, and will showcase the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. His biopic is expected to explore both the talent and the turbulence that defined his journey. So, before the film arrives, let's take a look some of the lesser known facts about him.
During a 1984 commercial shoot with Pepsi, his hair caught fire due to a pyrotechnic mishap, and caused severe burns. Because of the incident, he had to undergo reconstructive procedures and the use of wigs in later years.
The famous anti-gravity lean from Smooth Criminal wasn’t camera trick. Jackson secured a U.S. patent for specially designed shoes that locked into the stage, allowing the magical step.
Jackson's 1993 halftime performance at Super Bowl XXVII became one of the most-watched TV events globally, and at the 1984 Grammys, he won eight awards in one night, which is still not broken. He received total 13 Grammys in his career.
Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at age 50 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home. However, later his death was ruled a homicide, and his physician, Conrad Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for administering a fatal dose of propofol. His memorial saw a gold-plated “Promethean” coffin, reportedly valued at around $25,000.
In August 1993, an investigation took place into allegations involving multiple minors. While authorities found no incriminating evidence at Neverland Ranch, a civil lawsuit filed in September accused Jackson of “repeatedly” abusing a 13-year-old boy. Jackson’s legal team dismissed the claims and the case was eventually settled out of court.
In December 1993, Jackson’s sister, La Toya Jackson, publicly supported the allegations, stating, "I cannot, and I will not, be a silent collaborator of his crimes against small, innocent children." However, she later retracted these claims in 2011, saying she had been coerced into making them.