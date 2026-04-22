/Michael early reviews: Netizens hail Jaafar Jackson's performance, call the biopic 'generic'

The highly anticipated 2026 biopic Michael is just one day away from its theatrical release on April 24, 2026. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film has already begun receiving early reactions, with audiences praising Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in his acting debut.

Early reviews of Michael

Michael Jackson’s biopic, Michael, is one of the biggest-budget films of 2026. The movie will explore the iconic singer’s solo career. Following its release date, many fans have already started dropping their first reviews online, sparking widespread discussion. One user wrote, “Jaafar Jackson is tremendous in MICHAEL, truly making you forget he isn’t the real thing. An off-the-charts performance.”

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The user further added, "The rest of the movie is about as generic as you can get. Fans will love the musical performances, but there’s sadly no humanity behind them."

Another user jotted, "No doubt, the music is as stunning as ever, but the film doesn’t live up to it."

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"From start to finish, the new @michaelmovie is so good! 10/10 learned something new about the king of pop. Such a fun night with my WABJ family," stated one more fan of the icon.

Another fan reacted, “#Michael features two absolutely smashing performances, Jaafar Jackson is ELECTRIC in his role, while Colman Domingo is monstrous as Joe Jackson. The ending leaves a bit to be desired, but the journey there is fascinating and fitting of the greatest entertainer of our time.”

Also Read: Michael Jackson biopic trailer breaks records with 116M views in just 24 hours

What's the hype about?

Michael Jackson had won millions of hearts over the years with his groundbreaking music, signature dance moves like the Moonwalk, and innovative music videos. Portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, Michael traces Jackson's journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his reign as the King of Pop, which defined an era.

The movie has amassed buzz for its high-profile cast and musical recreations. Viewers have praised Jaafar Jackson, saying he not only resembles his uncle but has also carefully studied his movements and signature dance steps.

Broke records with 116M views

Earlier, the trailer of the upcoming biopic broke records by garnering 116.2 million global views within its first 24 hours of release. Revolving around Jackson’s journey from his early days, the project has already achieved a milestone in music history.

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