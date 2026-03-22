/Paris Jackson vs Michael Jackson estate over upcoming biopic of late singer

Late icon Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson is grabbing headlines over the legal dispute with the executors of her father's estate. Amid this, Paris has slammed the two executors running Michael Jackson and some of the production decisions behind the upcoming biopic in progress. The lawyer who is representing the estate has responded to the criticism.

What is the dispute between Paris Jackson and Michael Jackson's estate?

Paris Jackson has been fighting with John Branca and John McClain, the principal figures who are managing MJ's estate since the pop star died in 2009 over financial matters in the latest court documents, as per the report of TMZ. In addition, she has also slammed them for the upcoming biopic Michael.

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She reportedly has claimed that Branca has used his position as producer to cast A-list actor Miles Teller to play himself but questioned the move, saying it's unclear how this peculiar and presumably costly casting decision will result in commensurate box office receipts.

Paris Jackson vs Michael Jackson estate

Paris Jackson petitioned the court regarding her concerns over payments made to attorneys without prior court approval. Reports suggest that the court filings in late 2025 revealed that Paris Jackson has received about $65 million in benefits from her father's estate.

She has accused executors John Branca and John McClain of mismanagement, alleging they paid themselves over $10 million in 2021 and favoured high-risk investments.