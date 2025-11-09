/Michael Jackson biopic trailer breaks records with 116M views; pop star's nephew Jaafar stuns fans with moonwalk

Michael Jackson's highly anticipated biopic has already broken records before its release. Dedicated to the legendary pop star, the first official trailer of the film Michael has shattered global viewership records in just a few hours of its release.

As per the WaveMetrix data reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer has gained over 116.2 million views worldwide in not more than 24 hours, marking it as the most-viewed trailer for any music biopic in history.

Michael has also surpassed John Wick: Chapter 4 and has become Lionsgate's largest trailer debut.

About the trailer

The trailer was released on Thursday, and it instantly became viral on social media, YouTube, as well as streaming platforms. The role of the pop star is played by Jaafar Jackson, who is the nephew of Michael Jackson, and fans are shocked by their uncanny resemblance. In the trailer, the 29-year-old actor has recreated a few of his signature moments, including the moonwalk.

"People have been waiting a long time for this," said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chair, while talking about the project. “Jaafar’s performance is leaving everyone stunned.”

About the film

Alongside Jaafar Jackson in his debut role, the film stars Miles Teller( attorney John Branca), Colman Domingo (Joe Jackson), Nia Long (Katherine Jackson), Kat Graham (Diana Ross), Laura Harrier (Suzanne de Passe), Kendrick Sampson (Quincy Jones) and Juliano Krue Valdi (young Michael Jackson). Written by John Logan and produced by Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain, the film is set to release on April 24, 2026.