/Michael Jackson's former family friends file lawsuit against singer's estate over sex trafficking allegations

Michael Jackson's estate has landed in legal soup after the singer's former family friends reportedly filed a lawsuit alleging that they had faced decade-long abuse and sex trafficking as well. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles federal court.

More details of allegations by Michael Jackson's family friends

Michael Jackson's former family friends, the Cascios, have sued the singer's estate for sexual abuse, alleging he sex trafficked them, as per the report of TMZ. Reportedly, Edward Cascio, Dominic Cascio, Marie Porte and Aldo Cascio are suing The Michael Jackson Company for sex trafficking children by force, fraud or coercion and claimed that over the decade he drugged, raped and sexually assaulted each of the plaintiffs, beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight.

The report suggests that, as per the document, each of the children have claimed that there have been numerous incidents in which they were abused on interstate and international trips in places including Switzerland, Florida, South Africa and the United Kingdom, to name a few.

Jackson's estate lawyer has reportedly stated, "This lawsuit is a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family who have hopped on the bandwagon with their brother Frank, who is already being sued in arbitration for civil extortion. Statements by the Cascios, including those appearing in dozens of passages throughout Frank Cascio’s 2011 book, as well as in interviews with Oprah Winfrey and others, directly contradict what is being alleged now. Throughout, the Cascios consistently and repeatedly asserted that Michael never harmed any of them or anyone else."

All about the Michael Jackson's estate

Following the death of Michael Jackson in 2009, the estate of the singer was established for the purpose of administering his property and overseeing his posthumous income. His last will was filed by the attorney John Branca at the Los Angeles County courthouse on July 1, 2009. All assets are given to the (pre-existing) Michael Jackson Family Trust (amended March 22, 2002).