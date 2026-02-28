/The Kerala Story 2 facing trouble post release? Screenings cancelled in parts of Kerala due to low occupancy

It seems like the trouble for the makers of The Kerala Story 2 has yet to end. Post the Kerala High Court lifting the interim stay on the film on the day of its release, the scheduled screenings in parts of Kerala have been cancelled due to low occupancy. In another case, due to protests by the DYFI, the film's screening had to be halted.

Details of The Kerala Story 2's screenings cancelled amid controversy

The scheduled screening of The Kerala Story 2 in Kannur was cancelled following a protest by activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), as per the report of ANI. In addition, the protest saw tearing and burning of the movie posters outside theatres, leading to clashes and forcing organisers to refund ticket holders.

Reportedly, due to the protest, the screening was abandoned due to the lack of audience, with theatre management initiating refunds and confirming no live screenings would take place inside the mall. Similar cancellations have also been reported at Cinepolis in Mall of Travancore, Thiruvananthapuram, where rescheduled screenings were halted in the wake of protests.

For the unversed, the stay on the release of the film was lifted just hours after the decision of the Single Bench's interim stay, arguing that the suspension issued on the eve of release would cause significant financial losses and disrupt nationwide distribution plans.

All about The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 follows the lives of three young women, who fall into deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions. Helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah through Sunshine Pictures, the film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, among others. The music is composed by Mannan Shah and Rahul Suhas.

The Kerala Story 2 got subjected to controversy post the release of the teaser and trailer. It came into light when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the film by stating that poisonous works produced to spread division and hatred in society were allowed to be screened while a film called Beef was barred from a film festival. The CM had also pointed out that the first instalment was made with the “intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition.”