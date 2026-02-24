'Not deleted’: The Kerala Story 2 makers fire back at teaser removal rumours

Hours after it was reported that the makers of The Kerala Story 2 had removed the teaser and other promotional material of the film from social media due to a court order, the team dismissed the claims.

A statement issued to the media by the makers of The Kerala Story 2 stated that the matter is sub-judice and the team has not been asked to pull down the teaser or trailer of the film from the internet.

The Kerala Story 2 makers issue statement

The statement issued to the media stated, “Sunshine Pictures would like to categorically clarify that the news currently circulating regarding the removal of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond teaser is completely false, baseless, and misleading. The matter is presently sub judice. No judgment or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content. We have not deleted or taken down any material. Both the teaser and the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond continue to remain available across all our official platforms. We strongly urge media houses, digital platforms, and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information and speculative reports. Such misinformation only creates unnecessary confusion.”

What is the controversy about?

A petition was filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a cancellation of the censor certificate of The Kerala Story 2. Identifying himself as a Malayali Brahmin, the petitioner Sreedev Namboodiri questioned both the content and the title of the sequel, arguing that it unfairly targets Kerala and its people.

In his plea, he argued that the CBFC had failed to properly assess whether the film's content could threaten public order, decency, morality or national integrity, as mandated under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala HC had ordered the makers of The Kerala Story 2 to screen the film, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 27.

The makers did not screen the film and reportedly stated that they were not yet ready to show it. The court has deferred the matter for hearing on Wednesday to take a final decision on the film’s release.

About The Kerala Story 2

It is the sequel to the National Award-winning The Kerala Story, which was released in 2023. The Kerala Story 2 is courting controversy over its theme of forced religious conversion of Hindu women to Islam. Many have termed the film as ‘propaganda’.